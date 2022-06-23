DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 13.8% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $74.55 million and $856,624.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00230647 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001245 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00381139 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.