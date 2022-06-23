Digitex Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitex Token Coin Profile

Digitex Token is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

