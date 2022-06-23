Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $273.85

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.85 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 243.60 ($2.98). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 244.50 ($2.99), with a volume of 1,949,796 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 315 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 324.89 ($3.98).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($91,758.45).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

