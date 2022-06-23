Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,481,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

Booking stock traded down $34.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,854.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,147.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2,260.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 148.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

