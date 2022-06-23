Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $759,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.55. 53,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,968. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

