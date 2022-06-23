Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $4,894,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.08 on Thursday, reaching $373.41. The stock had a trading volume of 57,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.67. The stock has a market cap of $176.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,246. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

