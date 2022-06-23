Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,773 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $23,277,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.44. 85,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,140. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.