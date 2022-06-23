Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 242,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.48 and its 200 day moving average is $274.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.