DogeCash (DOGEC) Achieves Market Cap of $273,332.75

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $273,332.75 and $40.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 18,507,625 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

