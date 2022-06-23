Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million. Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $901.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. Domo has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,643.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Domo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

