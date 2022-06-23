Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,588. Domo has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

