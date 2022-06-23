DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 594 to GBX 500. The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DITHF. UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a report on Wednesday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.