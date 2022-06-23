Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.17

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 14854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

DPMLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 33.00%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

