Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading Up 3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 344,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 202,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

