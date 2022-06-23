eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 125,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,486. eBay has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

