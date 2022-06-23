eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $231,410.78

eBoost (EBST) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $231,410.78 and $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00267930 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

