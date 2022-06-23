Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,571. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

