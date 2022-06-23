Elemental Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up approximately 23.0% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Digital Turbine worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after acquiring an additional 465,751 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 872,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after acquiring an additional 510,159 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

APPS traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 66,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,657. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.