Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

LLY stock opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

