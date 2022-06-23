Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day moving average is $264.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

