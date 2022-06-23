Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

