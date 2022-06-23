Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 577 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.