Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $75.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

EHC opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

