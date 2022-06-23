Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

