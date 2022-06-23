Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 112,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,716,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

