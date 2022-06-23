EOS Trading Up 4.1% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $955.99 million and approximately $205.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,058,122,060 coins and its circulating supply is 992,643,329 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

