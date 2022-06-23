EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 95.2% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $20,932.12 and $69,051.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00264942 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.01808875 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006212 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.