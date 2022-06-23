Evercore ISI Analysts Give EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) a $185.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.56.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $152.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

