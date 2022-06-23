Evercore ISI Analysts Give Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) a $10.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKLA. Cowen decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Nikola stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.07. Nikola has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

