Evercore ISI Reiterates “$195.00” Price Target for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.11.

AJG opened at $157.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

