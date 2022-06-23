Evercore ISI Reiterates “$231.00” Price Target for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.63.

NYSE:AVB opened at $191.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 93.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

