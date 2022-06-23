Evercore ISI Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $846.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,741,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,484,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.