Everest 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,415.00 (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Everest has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $21,415.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00566147 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00075010 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

