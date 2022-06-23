Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,259 Shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Acquisition were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,672,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AURC stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.65 million and a P/E ratio of -21.28. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

