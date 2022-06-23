Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,479 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,659,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 755,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 705,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

