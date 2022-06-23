Exos Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,529 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of M3-Brigade Acquisition III worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBSC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.