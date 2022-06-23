Exos Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BWC opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

