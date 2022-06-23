Exos Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 345,338 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.90.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

