Exos Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 7,428.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,021,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 1,008,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

