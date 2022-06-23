Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Tio Tech A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth about $722,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the fourth quarter worth about $4,036,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tio Tech A by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIOA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

