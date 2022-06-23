Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$275.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.47 million.

EXTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 1,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 199,259 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

