F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Downgraded to Hold at Laidlaw

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

FSTX traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 292,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,191. The firm has a market cap of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.84. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

