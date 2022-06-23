F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.84. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.52.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

