FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 3.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $25.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.33.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

