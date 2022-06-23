Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.90.

RACE stock opened at $183.75 on Monday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.59.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

