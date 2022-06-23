Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.90.
RACE stock opened at $183.75 on Monday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.59.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
