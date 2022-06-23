Financial Analysis: Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) vs. Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Happiness Development Group and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $15.58, indicating a potential upside of 437.36%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Development Group $71.49 million 0.09 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.95 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.44

Happiness Development Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Summary

Happiness Development Group beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in November 2021. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

