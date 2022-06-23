Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,386 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,515. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

