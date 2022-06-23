Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. Sells 4,101 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,420. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

