Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. Trims Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

LECO traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.06. 1,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.29. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.01 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

