FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.60 million and $2.38 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000304 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 797,629,085 coins and its circulating supply is 594,678,310 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

